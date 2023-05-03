Naveen-ul-Haq opens up on spat with Virat Kohli

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq spoke about his spat with India batter Virat Kohli in an Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture.

Naveen-ul-Haq plays for Lucknow Super Giants and Virat Kohli leads Royal Challengers Bangalore in this year’s T20 tournament.

The Bangalore side won the game but the incident involving the players was the talking point.

Naveen-ul-Haq engaged in a war of words with Virat Kohli. Lucknow mentor and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir tried to calm the situation but the latter had a verbal spat with him also.

The Afghanistan fast-bowler opened up on the matter by saying he is there to play cricket, not to take abuse from anyone.

“I am here to play in the IPL, not to take abuse from anyone,” the fast bowler. The pacer added that no one can abuse his dignity.

It is not the first time that Naveen-ul-Haq stirred controversy with fellow cricketers. Earlier, he and Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir exchanged heated works in the 2020 Lanka Premier League fixture.

Smiles from Afridi – and then a scowl! 😁😠 What a character! 🤣 Tempers flaring a little after Afridi’s Galle Gladiators beaten by Kandy Tuskers in #LPL2020 Tuskers’ Naveen-ul-Haq had shared words with Mohammad Amir – and Afridi wasn’t amused! #KTvGG pic.twitter.com/h9u2l6OvQC — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 30, 2020

However, Shahid Afridi set him straight after speaking to the Afghanistan cricketer.

