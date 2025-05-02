Sidhu’s IPL commentary absence sparks sacking speculation

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu sparked speculations about his sacking from the IPL 2025 commentary panel following his absence from the broadcasting team.

Sidhu, known for his outspoken personality, often expresses his unfiltered opinions, which have sparked debates and controversies on social media.

Several speculated that Navjot Singh Sidhu was sacked from the IPL 2025 commentary panel following his absence from the commentary box in the recent games of the tournament.

Fans suggested that the former cricketer was sacked due to his past on-air remarks about Indian players and his clashes with fellow commentator Ambati Rayudu.

However, it has now been revealed that the former Indian cricketer has taken a temporary break from his duties and will soon return to the IPL 2025 commentary panel.

According to Indian media outlets, Sidhu will resume his broadcasting duties from May 5 onwards.

The report came days after he launched his YouTube channel to share insights into his personal life and cricket.

“This channel will tell you everything about my life — my journey in cricket, spirituality, health, comedy, lifestyle, and motivation — but not politics,” Navjot Singh Sidhu said while announcing the launch of his YouTube channel.

The cricketer-turned-politician has represented India in 187 international matches, including 51 Tests and 136 ODIs.

Throughout his career, Sidhu amassed 3,202 runs in Tests and 4,413 runs in ODIs for India.