Navy launches rescue operation after breach in Shank Loop Bund

GHOTKI: Pakistan Navy has launched rescue operation in the areas submerged in the Indus River water after a breach developed in Shank Loop Bund, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A team of Pakistan Navy from Sukkur reached to the area affected by breach in Shank protective dyke of the river for relief and rescue operation.

The Navy’s team has initiated the operation for rescue of the people stranded in the area.

The ARY News had earlier reported that the Indus river was eroding Shank Loop Bund in Ghotki district near Qadirpur.

Local people had informed that the flood water was rapidly eroding the protective dyke apprehended of a breach in the river Loop Bund. Chunks of land falling in the water in result of rapid erosion by the river water, local people said.

Local people were trying to strengthen the protective dyke of the river on self help basis.

Comments