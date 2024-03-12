Navy recovers bodies of remaining missing fishermen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy (PN) and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) have recovered the bodies of the remaining four missing fishermen from the boat which sank last week, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

At least 14 fishermen were reported missing on Wednesday after the ill-fated boat overturned near Thatta. The boat, named Al-Asad, had a crew of around 45 fishermen, out of which 31 were rescued after the incident.

On March 5, a search and rescue operation was commenced by PN and PMSA. Despite challenging conditions, such as dense marine traffic, choppy seas, and the passage of time, the rescue team was able to recover the bodies of 10 fishermen who had been missing.

In a joint operation by the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, the remaining bodies of the fishermen were recovered. The statement said that Pakistan Navy and PMSA initiated the rescue operation using helicopters, maritime vessels, and fast boats. All the bodies of the missing fishermen have been recovered from the sea and handed over to the relevant authorities, it added.

The joint search operation by the Pakistan Navy and PMSA in the open sea for the missing fishermen demonstrates their commitment to ensuring the safety of fishermen at sea.