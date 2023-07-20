Nawab of Junagarh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji dies

Nawab of Junagarh, Muhammad Jahangir Khanji passed away on Thursday, confirmed Naib Dewan of Junagarh State Moeen Khan.

Muhammad Jahangir Khanji was admitted to a private hospital, where he breathed his last on Thursday.

Funeral prayers for the Nawab of Junagarh will be offered today after the Maghrib prayer. Khanji has left mother, widow and two children to mourn his death.

Nawab of Junagarh or Junagarh refers to the now defunct ex-lineage of rulers of the princely Junagarh State in British Raj, nowadays Junagarh district in the state of Gujarat in India.

It must be noted that Junagarh was a princely state and at the time of partition over 550 states were given the choice to join either Pakistan or India. The nawab of Junagarh decided to join Pakistan.

On August 5, 2020, Pakistan approved and released the new political map of Pakistan, which includes territories of Jammu and Kashmir and a part of Ladakh. The map also included Junagadh, Manavadar and Sir Creek in Indian Gujarat as part of Pakistan.