On the sad demise of Muhammad Jahangir Khanji, Nawab of Junagarh

Muhammad Jahangir Khanji, the eleventh Nawab of Junagarh hailing from the illustrious Babi ruling clan passed away in Karachi at the age of 67 last month. He was worn down by the worries of his existence and was disappointed for failing to achieve his aim of getting his former state restored to him.

The late Nawab retained his title for 33 years. The late Nawab succumbed to cancer in Karachi leaving behind his mother, widow and two children to mourn his passing away.

The former state of Junagarh came into existence during the turmoil-ridden time of the slow downfall of the Mughal Empire. During the twilight of the Mughal rule in 1719 Bahadur Khan was appointed foujdar of the neighbouring areas of Ahmedabad city in Gujrat including Junagarh and Baroda. In appreciating of his efficient service, he was proclaimed Nawab by Mughal Emperor Muhammad Shah in 1734. Throughout his 30 years at the helm of affairs he vigorously campaigned and fought many battles and strengthened his grip on principalities adjoining Kathiawar exacting tribute from them called Zortalabi that continued till 1947. The grandfather of deceased Nawab Jehangir Khanji, the ninth ruler of the state, Nawab Mahabat Khan signed instrument of accession to Pakistan on 15th September 1947 but that was not recognised by the Indian government that confiscated the state while Nawab Mahabat Khanji fled to Pakistan along with his family.

Over time, three generations of Junagarh have grown up in Pakistan and it is estimated that there are around two million of their people now settled here. All know their history passed down to them by their elders and they looked up to their nawab and his family. Nawab Jahangir Khanji father Nawab Mohammad Dilawar Khanji served as the 11th governor of Sindh from 1 March, 1976 to 5 July, 1977. His mother belonged to the state of Bhopal and was the daughter of Sardar Rauf Mohammad Khan Jagirdar. Nawab Muhammad Jahangir Khanji started his primary education from Karachi Convent of Jesus and Mary and at the age of seven he was sent to Burn Hall a boarding school in the northern areas of the country run by European Roman Catholic fathers. Later he went to Switzerland for higher education to Aiglon College & from Gstaad International School. Nawab Khanji also obtained a degree of Bachelor from Karachi University.

He had served as an advisor to the Sindh chief minister on matters concerning cultural, heritage and archaeology. He was patron of many NGOs in Pakistan. He has also served as elected President of Junagadh State Muslim Federation in 1986. He was a member of committee called ‘Friends of Thar’ and had invited Madam Carven from Paris to Karachi to hold a fashion show in which money was raised for the welfare of people of Thar. He was the founder and first Chief Executive of the Nawab of Junagadh Foundation that worked as a charity for welfare of former citizens of Junagarh.

The late Nawab was a keen sportsman and had won prizes in rowing competition, water polo, football and fencing. He was a gold Medallist from the SKI Club of Switzerland in skiing. He was also Black Belt in Martial Arts. He was fond of photography, art, culture, music and cars.

Nawab Jehangir Khanji spent his entire life campaigning and advocating for the cause of Junagarh and its illegal usurpation by India. He remained steadfast in this goal and remained in touch with official circles dealing with this issue. He lobbied hard on every front to make his voice heard but was not appropriately supported by Pakistani authorities in this respect. He was financially hard-pressed and was constrained to rent a portion of gardens of his large house as a wedding lawn.

He maintained a stoic dignity throughout his life and though he was a known figure in the social circles of the country, particularly Karachi but always steered clear of any controversy and retained his pleasant and amiable demeanour till the very end of his life.