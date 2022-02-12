Nawabshah clash leaves SHO, 3 others dead

NAWABSHAH: Four persons, including the station house officer (SHO) of Nawabshah’s Mirzapur police station, were killed while several others got wounded in an armed clash between two rival groups over a land dispute here on Saturday.

Two of the injured have been shifted to the People’s Medical University Hospital.

According to the police, people of two rival tribes – Zardari and Bhund – opened fire at each other. On getting information, a police team reached the scene.

SHO Mirzapur Abdul Hameed Khoso was killed during an intense exchange of fire between the two groups, the police said, fearing more fatalities as firing is ongoing.

