300 goats killed as livestock loaded trailer overturns in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: At least 300 goats were killed and five people injured after a livestock-laden trailer overturned near the Qazi Ahmed toll plaza in Nawabshah district.

According to initial reports, the tragic incident occurred at the Qazi Ahmed toll plaza when the trailer, travelling from Hyderabad to Punjab, met with an accident on the National Highway.

Motorway Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and are engaged in relief operations. The accident also partially disrupted traffic flow on the highway.

Motorway Police officials said the injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Qazi Ahmed for medical treatment.

Last year, atruck loaded with sacrificial goats for Eidul Adha was snatched by armed robbers near Karachi‘s Kamran Chowrangi.

According to a merchant named Rehan, four armed robbers, riding two motorcycles, took the truck driver, who was coming from Hyderabad with sacrificial goats to Karachi for Eidul Adha, hostage, and looted.

The snatched sacrificial goats are said to be worth Rs1.5mln.