Nawal Saeed awes social media with latest pictures, video

Actor and model Nawal Saeed shared pictures and a video of her enjoying rainy weather in Karachi and the visuals are going viral.

The viral pictures on the visual-sharing social media application Instagram saw the celebrity posing for the camera in a black outfit with white polka dots.

In the Instagram reel, she lip-synced Mann Mera song from Bollywood film Table No. 21. The melody is sung by Gajendra Verma.

Tens of thousands of the application’s users have liked the pictures and the video that have heartwarming comments.

Nawal Saeed, who was seen in the superhit serial Dil-e-Veeran, has millions of followers on the visual-sharing platform. She posts pictures of her personal and professional happenings.

Earlier, she posted pictures of herself in an elegant red kurta. The clicks got thousands of likes as well.

Apart from modelling, Nawal Saeed has proved her mettle in the drama industry. The actor made her debut in 2018. Since then, she has worked in superhit serials with Faryaad and Dil-e-Veeran being some of them.

