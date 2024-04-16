‘I did fall in love with a co-star but…’: Nawal Saeed

Actor Nawal Saeed confessed that she once fell in love with a co-star while shooting romance sequences, but the infatuation soon ended.

During a recent outing on a private news channel, actor Nawal Saeed candidly admitted that an on-screen romance once turned real for her while shooting for a project, but she soon realized their contrasting personalities and got over her feelings.

When asked if a male co-star ever fell in love with her on the sets of the drama, Saeed shared, “I wouldn’t want to sound cool that it was one-sided from them, it did happen from my side as well. It happened once but eventually ended.”

The ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ star continued, “Of course, you work with each other, and spend over 12 hours together, more than what you spend with your family. On top of that, the character that you are playing with the cheesy dialogues and surroundings, so it happens, but not anymore.”

“I think it was very normal, eventually when you come to know about how the other person is so different, with a contrasting thought process – and by that, I don’t mean that the certain person was wrong – he was just different than I was. I accepted that and moved on,” Saeed explained.

At another point in the show, the actor also mentioned that one can fall in love more than once in their life and there is nothing wrong with it.

On the work front, Nawal Saeed is currently being seen in the star-studded drama serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, headlined by A-list actors Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan.

Qasim Ali Mureed’s directorial, written by Rida Bilal, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ airs every Friday and Saturday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.

