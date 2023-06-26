Nawal Saeed debuts new look: See pictures

Showbiz starlet Nawal Saeed returned to the gram after days, debuting a new look with freshly chopped hair in viral pictures.

Taking to her account on the photo and video-sharing application on Monday afternoon, the ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor treated her fans with a bunch of recent pictures, flaunting her shorter and darker hair. “🤎er to begin with!” the celebrity mentioned in the caption of the five-picture gallery.

The close-up shots feature the showbiz diva wearing a black, cold-shoulder graphic tee, with all the focus on her completely transformed hair, much shorter and much darker than her usual, blonde-ish long mane.

The now-viral photo album was showered with love from her huge fanbase on the gram, who liked the post and complimented the new look of Nawal Saeed in the comments section.

It should be mentioned here that Saeed is among the most promising new actors in the showbiz industry. Not only does she have millions of fans in the offline world, but the actor enjoys great popularity online, where she frequently shares BTS glimpses of her acting projects as well as sneak peeks of trips to exotic locations.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, the actor has successful projects including ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ and ‘Faryaad’ to her credit.

