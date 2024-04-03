‘Why do you think he must be single?’: Nawal Saeed drops more hints on cricketer who slid into her DM

Showbiz starlet Nawal Saeed opened up on her earlier claims and dropped more hints about the cricketers who slid into her DMs with flirty messages.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

For the unversed, actor Nawal Saeed said in an interview last year that she often gets flirty and complimenting messages from national cricketers on the social site Instagram.

“I just feel that being actors, we are entertainers, but you are representing Pakistan with Green Shirts, you shouldn’t be doing this please, it’s weird,” Saeed had said, before advising, “Please, focus on cricket.”

Now in a recent appearance on a private TV channel’s Ramadan transmission, the ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ actor opened up on her previous statements which grabbed the news headlines and people wondered which cricketer slid into her DM.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

Like the last time, the celebrity refused to name the sportsman but confirmed what she said earlier was completely true. “People thought that I said it around the World Cup to gain some publicity but that’s not true. What I said was not false,” she affirmed.

On further probe from the host, asking for the names of national cricketers who are single, the actor hinted, “Why do you think he must be someone who is single?”

“I have forgotten the name now,” she maintained to avoid any more speculations but noted that there is more than one of them. “I just believe that cricketers shouldn’t be doing that.”

On the work front, Nawal Saeed is currently being seen in the star-studded drama serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, headlined by A-list actors Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan.

Qasim Ali Mureed directorial, written by Rida Bilal, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ airs every Tuesday at 10 p.m. only on ARY Digital.

‘Fans often confuse me with…’: Nawal Saeed