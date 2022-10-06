Nawal Saeed stuns netizens with latest pictures

The latest pictures posted by showbiz starlet Nawal Saeed are viral across social media platforms.

On her account on the photo and video sharing application, Wednesday, the ‘Dil-Veeran’ actor published a new picture gallery on the feed. The celebrity did not add any caption to the eight-picture gallery except for a single sticker.

The viral snaps see Nawal Saeed posing at what looks like the set of her upcoming drama. The actor wore a powder blue matching separates set for the look and styled the minimal outfit with just a pair of studs, peach monotoned makeup and curled hair.

The clicks garnered a stellar response from her huge fanbase on the social platform, with thousands of likes in addition to numerous compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

Have a look at what Instagrammers had to say.

Nawal Saeed is among the most promising new actors of the showbiz industry. Not only does she have millions of fans in the offline world, but the actor also enjoys great popularity online.

She frequently shares BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of trips to exotic locations on social media.

Earlier this week, she shared a few glimpses from her day out by the sea.

On the professional front, Nawal Saeed was last seen with Shehroz Sabzwari in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Dil-e-Veeran’. She played Minhal in the family play.

