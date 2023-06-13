Nawal Saeed’s picture is a hit on Instagram

The latest Instagram picture of showbiz starlet Nawal Saeed gets a thumbs-up from her millions of followers.

Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Tuesday, Nawal Saeed treated her Insta fam with a recent picture of herself from what looks like her lounge at home.

The click simply captioned with “life” and a couple of emojis, sees the ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor chilling on a sofa. The celebrity wore a solid, colour-blocked outfit with fringe details for a day at home, and had very minimal makeup on her face.

The now-viral picture was showered with love from her huge fanbase on the gram, who liked the post and dropped lovely compliments for Saeed in the comments section.

It should be mentioned here that Nawal Saeed is among the most promising new actors in the showbiz industry. Not only does she have millions of fans in the offline world, but the actor enjoys great popularity online, where she frequently shares BTS glimpses of her acting projects as well as sneak peeks of trips to exotic locations.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Saeed has successful projects including ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ and ‘Faryaad’ to her credit.