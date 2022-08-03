Nawal Saeed receives love on new Instagram pictures

Pakistan showbiz starlet Nawal Saeed shared a series of picture galleries on her Instagram account which have gone viral.

The ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Tuesday, and shared a series of picture galleries on the feed, which went viral across social media platforms. “Not having to ask,” read the caption with one of the posts on the social site.

The shared pictures see Saeed in an exquisite peach floral skirt paired with a grey skinny top. The dreamy look of the showbiz celeb was completed with ear studs, monotoned face makeup and beachy waves.

The viral snaps shared by Nawal Saeed on Instagram garnered immense love from her huge fanbase on the social media platform – in the form of thousands of likes and heartwarming compliments in the comments bar.

Here is what her followers wrote for the actor:

Nawal Saeed who boasts close to a million followers on her official Instagram handle is quite frequent with her postings on the social site. She often shares BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of trips to exotic locations.

On the work front, Nawal Saeed is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ with Shehroz Sabzwari. They play the roles of Minhal and Haider in the unconventional drama whose story dives into the lives of two lovebirds.

The play written and directed by Samina Aijaz and Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi respectively, features Hasan Khan, Seemi Pasha, Rashid Farooqui, Shehryar Zaidi, Sabiha Hashmi, Faraz Farooqui, Hina Rizvi, Shaista Jabeen, Mehrun Nisa and Anoosha in supporting roles.

