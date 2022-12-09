Nawal Saeed wins social media with new pictures

The stunning new picture gallery posted by showbiz starlet Nawal Saeed is viral on social media.

The ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor treated her millions of followers on the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, with a couple of recent pictures of herself on the feed.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“Winter dichotomy,” the celebrity wrote in the caption of the three-picture gallery which sees Saeed in a lavender grey top paired with black bottoms. She flaunted blow-dried hair and her signature peachy face makeup while embracing the chilly weather of the metropolitan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

The huge fanbase of the celebrity on the gram showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral pictures.

It should be mentioned here that Nawal Saeed is among the most promising new actors of the showbiz industry. Not only does she have millions of fans in the offline world, but the actor also enjoys great popularity online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

She frequently shares BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of trips to exotic locations on social media.

Also read: Sania Mirza takes over social media with latest pictures

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Nawal Saeed has successful projects including ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ and ‘Faryaad’ to her credit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

Moreover, the celebrity has recently turned entrepreneur and launched her clothing line called ‘Lace for Grace’.

Comments