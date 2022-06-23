Nawal Saeed’s latest picture goes viral

Actor Nawal Saeed took to the social media application Instagram to share her new picture which is going viral.

The viral pictures see the Faryaad actor in a stylish outfit and makeup. She wrote messy hair makes her happy in the caption.

Thousands of Instagram users liked Nawal Saeed’s latest picture image. Here is what they said.

She has more than 800,000 followers on her Instagram profile. She takes to the picture and video-sharing outlet to share pictures and clips with the fans.

Nawal Saeed was praised for her performance in the serial Faryaad where she played Anum. She is currently seen as Minhal in the ARY Digital show Dil e Veeran.

Previously, the actor revealed the secrets behind her beautiful and nourished hair.

The celebrity claimed of relying on home remedies. She said she oils her hair at times. She added she also applies aloe vera gel and yoghurt as advised by her mother.

She mentioned that she used to have long hair but it got damaged and short due to the constant use of blow dryers for drama shootings.

“I try to take care of my hair as much as possible so that it doesn’t get damaged or result in hair loss,” the actor added.

