25.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Nawaz to announce PML-N election campaign soon: Khurram Dastagir

GUJRANWALA: PML-N leader Khurram Dastagir on Tuesday said that Nawaz Sharif will announce the party’s election campaign within few days.

Talking to media former federal minister said that the PML-N has to fight price hike and unemployment. “We have to improve the foreign policy,” he said.

“I pray for the life and well-being of Fazl ur Rehman,” he said adding that the law and order situation has been precarious in various areas of the country.

He said the PTI founder has been responsible for precarious law and order situation. “Hundreds of terrorists returned Pakistan from Afghanistan after general amnesty,” he said.

PML-N leader said that Mianwali Airbase was attacked twice, one by the PTI and another by terrorists. “If a party’s leader has been disqualified, he could not head the party,” he said.

“The party tickets could not be decided with consultation of the disqualified party chief,” Dastagir said.

“Until the Supreme Court’s decision does not change, the previous decision will remain in force,” he added.

