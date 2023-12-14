Nawaz only fit to become a monarch: Muhammad Ali Durrani

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Muhammad Ali Durrani criticised the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and said that Nawaz Sharif was only fit to become a monarch, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While talking to the ARY News, Muhammad Ali Durrani alleged that Nawaz Sharif has always spoiled the chance whenever he gets an opportunity. “We cannot confirm which political party would rule the country. Asif Ali Zardari may get a chance.”

He also criticised that an impression was given during Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming that he would receive a warm welcome at the Minar-e-Pakistan. “Nawaz Sharif had first talked about reconciliations and later fought the institutions.”

Durrani added that Sharif was seemingly very brave as he did not show any weakness in physical attacks on the judiciary. “Sharif had first paved the way for martial law and later he started challenging it. Nawaz Sharif is fit to become a monarch and he also installed photos of Mughal rulers in the buildings.”

Related: People of Pakistan had to bear the cost of my ouster: Nawaz Sharif

The former federal minister claimed that the PML-N supremo has observed that the environment was not favourable for him in Pakistan and the people were resisting now, therefore, he decided to opt for his old route to challenge the institutions.

To a question, Durrani replied that the former premier failed to receive a satisfactory response from the nation.

Regarding the next government, the former minister predicted that a coalition government would be formed. He claimed that the major political parties had already made decisions regarding the portfolios. Nawaz Sharif would be the next prime minister (PM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman president and Asif Ali Zardari would be the opposition leader.

Muhammad Ali Durrani further said that a national government formula would be in national interests and a way out for all political stakeholders, otherwise, they would be heading towards courts to stop elections.

Durrani said that Zardari is an intelligent politician, however, dynastic rulership will not be beneficial for the nation.