Nawaz Sharif leads PML-N meeting for by-elections

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif held a high-level party meeting to complete arrangements for the upcoming Punjab by-elections, ARY News reported.

The meeting was held at the central secretariat of the party, with participation from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting agenda of the PML-N meeting was ticket distribution for the Punjab by-elections, candidate selection, and mobilisation.

Senior party leaders, including Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Pervaiz Rashid also took part in the session.

Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari said that almost 15 candidates each were competing for party ticket.

She indicated that the decision of the final PML-N ticket distribution is in the hands of Nawaz Sharif, while the suitable candidates will be recommended by the Parliamentary Board.

The PML-N meeting also discussed internal organisational matters and arrangements for city government elections.

Rana Sanaullah reiterated that both federal and Punjab governments were working under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif.

Read More: Waseem Qadir says he was voted by both PML-N, PTI in elections

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has boycotted the by-elections, the ruling party has high chances of securing majority of the seats in the upcoming by-elections.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Waseem Qadir said that he secured votes from both the PML-N and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the recent elections.

