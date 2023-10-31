Nawaz Sharif chairs PML-N session over election, other issues

LAHORE: A meeting of the PML-N has been underway at Jati Umra, attending by the party highups with Nawaz Sharif in chair, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“The meeting at Nawaz Sharif’s Raiwind residence being attended by Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Ishaq Dar and others,” party sources said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s session considering over political situation, upcoming general elections and other matters on the agenda.

The meeting will discuss resumption of political activities of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, launching election campaign of the party and consult over the election manifesto, sources said.

The session will also consider over initial schedule of Nawaz Sharif’s countrywide public meetings as part of the election campaign, sources further said.

The party meeting is expected to discuss initiating contacts with other political parties.