Nawaz Sharif departs for London for medical checkup

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif departed for London on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Nawaz Sharif travelled to London via Qatar Airways and is expected to stay in the United Kingdom for around 15 days. During his visit, he will undergo routine medical examinations.

His departure comes just days after he attended the National Assembly session and cast his vote in favour of the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s National Assembly passed the landmark 27th Amendment Bill with a two-thirds majority as the opposition staged a walkout.

The session featured high political drama and was attended by key national figures, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Two senior judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC), Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah, have resigned from their posts. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah resignation comprises seven pages, has declared the 27th Amendment a severe attack on the Constitution of Pakistan.

The senior judge said that justice has moved away from the common man, and the vulnerable have become helpless in front of the powerful due to the 27th Amendment.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Wednesday said that Nawaz Sharif has become irrelevant in Pakistan’s politics.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Barrister Gohar said that whether Nawaz Sharif attends the National Assembly session or not, he no longer holds political relevance in the country.

“Nawaz Sharif thought he would be brought back and welcomed with a red carpet,” Gohar remarked. “But no one in Parliament rolled out a red carpet for him.”