Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, Asif Zardari performs Eidul Fitr prayer in Nawabshah

President Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif offered Eidul Fitr prayers in Nawabshah and Lahore, respectively, ARY News reported.

As per details, President Asif Ali Zardari observed Eid prayer at Zardari House in Nawabshah, where a large number of people joined him.

He prayed for the country’s progress and later met with attendees, exchanging Eid greetings. Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Provincial Minister Ali Hassan, and Zia Lanjar were also present at the gathering.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif, accompanied by his sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, offered Eidul Fitr prayer at Jati Umra.

Following the prayer, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz visited the graves of Mian Sharif and Kulsoom Nawaz to offer Fateha. He also extended Eid greetings to party workers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif celebrated Eidul in Lahore alongside his son, former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz. He offered Eid prayers in Model Town and exchanged greetings with attendees.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari performed Eidul Fitr prayers at the mausoleum of democracy martyrs in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana.

He was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, former CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Nisar Khuhro, Agha Siraj Durrani, and other senior leaders. After the prayers, Bilawal Bhutto prayed for the country’s security and prosperity and exchanged Eid greetings with citizens.

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani observed Eidul prayer in Multan, while National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan performed their Eid prayers in Lahore.