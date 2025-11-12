Nawaz Sharif became irrelevant in Pakistan's politics: Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Wednesday announced that the opposition will stage a walkout and protest against the 27th Constitutional Amendment, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Barrister Gohar said that Nawaz Sharif has become irrelevant in Pakistan’s politics.

“We have already announced that we will not be part of this amendment,” Barrister Gohar said. “We will walk out, protest, and deliver speeches against it.”

He added that whether Nawaz Sharif attends the National Assembly session or not, he no longer holds political relevance in the country.

“Nawaz Sharif thought he would be brought back and welcomed with a red carpet,” Gohar remarked. “But no one in Parliament rolled out a red carpet for him.”

Notably, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif is set to attend today’s National Assembly session to vote for the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

The amendment, presented on Tuesday by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, is expected to be passed today.

Sources said that the three-time former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, will cast his vote in favour of the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif will also visit the Prime Minister’s House. Later, he will call on his close friend Irfan Siddiqui at his residence to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

The Senate had passed the bill with a two-thirds majority, while opposition parties boycotted the proceedings of the house. A total of 64 senators voted in favor of the bill, with none voting against it.

Under the Constitution, the amendment requires a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament for approval.

According to a report, the ruling coalition in the National Assembly secured a clear majority ahead of the vote on the 27th Constitutional Amendment, with 237 members supporting it.

According to official data, a two-thirds majority requires 224 votes in the 336-member lower house.