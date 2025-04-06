Nawaz Sharif likely to leave for London next week

web analytics
Ulfat Mughal
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to visit London next week, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the former prime minister is expected to leave for London along with Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz whereas PM Shehbaz will join them in London after his Belarus trip.

Sources revealed that the former prime minister will stay in London for two weeks where he will undergo routine medical check-up, hold meetings with important officials and address overseas convention.

It is important to mention here that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif said that the prosperity of the people and uplifting Pakistan’s progress to the ranks of developed nations is the agenda of his party.

He made these remarks during a meeting with party leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province which he referred to as the “heart of Pakistan”. Nawaz Sharif said that the country’s progress is often derailed by political crises.

Nawaz Sharif acknowledged the significant sacrifices made by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan Movement and the fight against terrorism. He reiterated that the PML-N is committed to uplifting the country’s progress and prosperity, with a focus on reforming institutions and the system.
Nawaz Sharif said that the PML-N government has taken up the challenge of steering the country out of political crises, and as a result, Pakistan’s progress towards decline has ‘halted’. He expressed optimism that the country is now on the path to progress and prosperity.
