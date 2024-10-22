Nawaz Sharif, Maryam to ‘depart’ for London in November

Former three-time prime minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will leave for the UK in the first week of November, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the schedule, both Nawaz and Maryam will board a flight from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and make a stopover in Dubai en route to London.

However, Nawaz Sharif, after staying in London for two days, will then head to the USA on Tuesday and will return after spending four days there.

Earlier, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, known as a close confidant of the PML-N chief, remarked that Nawaz undergoes medical checkups periodically.

He added that if Nawaz does indeed travel to London, it would be a routine visit though he, too, claimed no knowledge of any specific travel plans.