I still have Saqib Nisar’s audio leak: Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday claimed to still have audio leaks of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, ARY News reported.

Addressing the cheque distribution ceremony of ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ programme, Nawaz Sharif said that in the audio leaks, Saqib Nisar can be heard saying ‘We will keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in jail and bring Imran Khan to power’

“I still have the audio recording of Saqib Nisar,” he added. Nawaz Sharif said that after that call, the ‘London plan’ was devised and consequently the sit-ins were held.

The PML-N president said if democratic governments in Pakistan were allowed to function effectively, there would be no homeless people today.

“Why was the person who worked day and night for Pakistan’s development was treated this way,” Nawaz Sharif asked while referring to his ouster as the prime minster in 2017.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over its performance from 2018 to 2022, asking the whereabouts of the five million homes and 10 million jobs promised by then Prime Minster Imran Khan. “What has been done for the welfare of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Nawaz Sharif asked.

Read More: Rejected $5bn offer for abandoning nuclear tests: Nawaz Sharif

The PML-N president also took a jibe at Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur over his efforts to ‘infiltrate’ Punjab, terming it an intention to provoke conflict between provinces.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif said that he was ousted from the Prime Minister’s Office in 2017 through a ‘conspiracy’.

Nawaz Sharif said a ‘conspiracy’ against his government was hatched in London, adding that his political opponents, who had returned from London, staged a sit-in.

He said that during the sit-in, a message was sent to him in which he was asked to resign or be ready for dire consequences. “I told them to do whatever they want, but Nawaz Sharif will never resign,” the PML-N president said.

Referring to the May 9 riots, he said that we are the ones who stand with May 28th (Pakistan’s nuclear tests day), not with May 9th.