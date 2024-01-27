Nawaz Sharif plans to reduce power tariff by 30pc: Maryam

ABBOTTABAD: The chief organizer of Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz, on Saturday asserted that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has a ‘plan’ to bring the electricity tariff down by 30 percent, ARY News reported.

Addressing the rally in Abbottabad, the PML-N chief organizer, Maryam Nawaz, emphasized, “The party’s manifesto is more than just a document, it is not something which only released on a website and false promise but a commitment that only Nawaz Sharif can truly deliver upon.”

She cited the accomplishments of the PML-N government back in 2013, where Nawaz Sharif successfully addressed the load shedding and terrorism issues as well as constructed the Hazara Motorway.

While criticizing the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Maryam Nawaz questioned the effectiveness of their manifestos by saying, “What good is a manifesto of a party when their 15 years of governance can only turn the public schools as a cattle farm.”

She further pointed out another political party that has been in power for the last 10 years, stating, “Their manifesto is like a petrol bomb, targeting the youth working in law enforcement agencies, placing petrol bombs and spiked clubs in the hands of youth, and triggered them to attack the state-owned buildings.”

She remarked that the support for Nawaz Sharif is a testament to his service to the nation. She questioned whether Abbottabad doesn’t have the right to a dignified transportation system and whether the Cancer Hospital doesn’t have its rightful place.

During her speech, Maryam stated that the people of Hazara also deserve good schools, colleges, and universities. She urged people to consider wisely while casting their votes in the general election of 2024, she emphasized that the fate of KP province will be determined through this decision.

She urged people to cast their votes thoughtfully, emphasizing that it is a decision that will shape their destiny. She encouraged showing strong support for the PML-N, implying that by putting trust in the PML-N, it will work tirelessly day and night for the people once it comes into power.