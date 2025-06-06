General Asim Munir deserves Field Marshal rank: Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: President of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Nawaz Sharif, met with party workers in London, where he lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, ARY News reported.

According to reports, party workers warmly welcomed the party president and sang the official party anthem. Addressing the gathering, Nawaz Sharif expressed confidence in the current direction of the country, saying, “Pakistan is now moving in the right direction.”

He credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for putting Pakistan’s economy back on track, stating, “Shehbaz Sharif has stabilised the economy and led the country through a critical period.”

He further remarked that under Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, “Pakistan has won the battle.”

Nawaz Sharif also praised the military leadership, declaring that “India was defeated through a strong and strategic war plan worthy of a Field Marshal.”

He added that General Syed Asim Munir rightfully deserved the rank of Field Marshal and had played a pivotal role in ensuring Pakistan’s defence.

In his comments on Punjab’s progress, former premier applauded Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, highlighting that her government had introduced several new development projects.

“Maryam Nawaz is working tirelessly for the welfare of the people,” he said.

He also referenced the party’s recent electoral success in Sialkot’s Sambrial constituency, calling it a “clear expression of public trust in the PML-N.”

Earlier, the ex-PM arrived in London. According to reports, Nawaz Sharif landed at Luton Airport on a special flight. Upon arrival, former PM was received by Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr Faisal.

After the airport reception, Nawaz Sharif left for the Avenfield Apartments, accompanied by his son Hassan Nawaz.

According to party sources, Nawaz Sharif will undergo medical check-ups during his stay in London. He is also expected to celebrate Eid in the UK.