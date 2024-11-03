Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan’s economy is recovering

LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif has said that indicators show that Pakistan’s economy is recovering.

The PML-N supremo returned to London from the United States on Saturday night.

Talking to the media, Nawaz Sharif said economic indicators are showing the recovery of the economy. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left no stone unturned to steer the country out of quagmire of economic crisis, he added.

The PML-N stalwart said his party knew the economic woes of the people of Pakistan and it would provide them with relief from inflated power bills and inflation.

He said: “PIA is nearing default. Whatever we said about PIA, we have an intension to give it a practical shape.”

“Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is doing good work.”

During his visit to the United States, Nawaz Sharif met the PML-N workers and leaders and urged the American business community to invest in Pakistan.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz advised her father and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif to buy the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and rebrand it ‘Air Punjab’.

In a statement issued here, Nawaz Sharif said, “Maryam sought advice from me, asking if we should take over the PIA and make it a brand new airline,” The PML-N president said that Maryam Nawaz suggested giving a ‘brand new airline’ to Pakistan named ‘Air Punjab’.

The former prime minister said that he asked the Punjab Chief Minister to discuss the proposal with others as well. “The rebranded airline could connect major cities like Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta directly to New York, London, Tokyo, and Hong Kong,” Nawaz Sharif.