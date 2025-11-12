Nawaz Sharif to 'cast' vote for 27th Constitutional Amendment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif is set to attend today’s National Assembly session to vote for the 27th Constitutional Amendment, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The 27th Constitutional Amendment was presented in the NA session yesterday by the Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Sources privy to the development said that the three-time former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, is expected to attend today’s all-important National Assembly session and will cast his vote in favour of the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif will also visit the Prime Minister’s House. Later, he will call on his close friend Irfan Siddiqui at his residence to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

The Senate had passed the bill with a two-thirds majority, while opposition parties boycotted the proceedings of the house. A total of 64 senators voted in favor of the bill, with none voting against it.

Under the Constitution, the amendment requires a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament for approval.

According to a report, the ruling coalition in the National Assembly secured a clear majority ahead of the vote on the 27th Constitutional Amendment, with 237 members supporting it.

According to official data, a two-thirds majority requires 224 votes in the 336-member lower house.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) holds 125 seats, while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has 75 members. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) contributes 22 members to the coalition.

Additionally, the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) supports the government with five members, and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has extended support through its four members.

One member each from the Zia League, National Party, and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is also aligned with the government, while four independent lawmakers are backing the ruling alliance.

On the opposition benches, 89 members are currently aligned against the government. This includes 74 independents, one member of the Sunni Ittehad Council, 10 from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), and one each from the BNP, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP).