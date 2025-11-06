Nawaz's half-century lifts Pakistan to 269

South Africa pacer Nandre Burger took a four-wicket haul to derail the Pakistan batting lineup before a gutsy half-century from Mohammad Nawaz propelled the home side to a competitive total.

Opting to bat first here at the Iqbal Stadium, the home side managed to post 269-9 on the board in their 50 overs despite a miserable start.

South Africa’s Nandre Burger inflicted a horror start with Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan sent back inside the first five overs.

Zaman was caught behind for nought on the third ball of the opening over, followed by Babar in the fourth. The right-hander made 11 from 13 balls while Rizwan could not extend his stay at the crease and was removed on the fifth ball of the same over for four.

As a result, Green Shirts were in tatters with 22-3 in 4.5 overs.

However, Salman Ali Agha and Saim Ayub paired up and stitched a 92-run partnership from 119 balls, which steadied Pakistan’s innings. Saim remained the core aggressor while Salman played second-fiddle.

For South Africa, Nandre Burger stood out amongst the bowlers and picked up four wickets in his quota of 10 overs.