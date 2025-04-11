Nawazuddin Siddiqui unveils gritty new look for COSTAO

The first posters of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming crime thriller COSTAO are finally out, and they’re as intense as the story behind them.

The striking visuals offer a first glimpse of Siddiqui’s powerful transformation into a fearless customs officer who stood up against Goa’s most dangerous smuggler in the ’90s.

Costao, directed by Sejal Shah and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, brings a forgotten chapter of Goa’s dark history to light.

Known for his compelling performances, Nawazuddin Siddiqui dives deep into the role of a man walking a tightrope between heroism and danger. The posters hint at a film packed with grit, sacrifice, and razor-sharp action.

Inspired by the real-life story of Mr. Costao Fernandes, a principled customs officer from Goa, COSTAO showcases a solo mission that exposed one of the biggest gold smuggling rings in India’s history.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s rugged look, intense expression, and bold stance in the posters have already created buzz online, leaving fans eager for more.

A Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation in association with Bombay Fables Motion Pictures, COSTAO promises a gripping mix of high-stakes drama and moral courage. With Nawazuddin Siddiqui leading the charge, this one is set to be an unforgettable ride.

