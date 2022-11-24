Nawazuddin Siddiqui speaks up on old-school shooting practices in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared his two cents on the old-school shooting practices being followed in Bollywood to date.

The versatile actor was recently seated at a masterclass of the International Film Festival when Siddiqui called out Bollywood’s practices which are his pet peeves as an actor and desperately need the upgrade.

The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor expressed his displeasure over the traditional ‘lights, camera, action’ approach on films’ sets and said, “I’m sorry to say this, but I have to so that people know about it. Before we start a shot [on Bollywood sets] there is so much noise and so many voices and the director expects the best from his actors?”

“All of a sudden they say the shot is ready and ‘action’ – are we computers?” he added.

“I have a problem with this – we could achieve so much more with some silence on set, but that’s not possible as we have no silence at all.”

Moreover, Siddiqui was also irked by the practice of not writing descriptive characteristics and qualities of characters to be played.

He noted, “Unfortunately, there are very few directors who write characteristics in a script – they write dialogues and direction. The character you are writing dialogues for, what kind of person is he? What is his temperament? It is not written.”

“They tell me details on set, why don’t they write it in the script?” the actor questioned.

Siddiqui concluded by saying that it is important for actors to eliminate the previous character before moving on to the next one.

“If you have to begin from zero, you have to first unlearn what you have learned.”

On the work front, the seasoned actor was last seen in the ‘Heropanti’ sequel earlier this year. He has an interesting lineup of films in the kitty including ‘Haddi’, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Bole Chudiyan’ among others.

