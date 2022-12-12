Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes a dig at Akshay Kumar, Prabhas

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui took a sly dig at actors who charge hefty amounts for doing a single film.

In his recent conversation with an Indian media outlet, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ star spoke about hefty remunerations charged by various actors these days and how it affects the business of film at the Box Office.

Speaking of the meagre Box Office numbers off late despite the star power in the film, Siddiqui believed that the actors of the title are not responsible for the ticket sales of a movie, but the producer.

“An actor should not be bothered about ticket sales. I see it as a corruption of the craft,” the actor said.

Moreover, Siddiqui blamed the whopping fees charged by the actors for destroying the box office fate of many potential films.

“The stars who charged Rs. 100 crores per film are the ones who have ended up harming the films,” he noted.

“A small-budget or a modest-budget film doesn’t fail. Everytime a film’s budget is beyond the limits of viability, it will be a flop. Actors, directors, and storytellers don’t flop. It’s the film’s budget that makes it a hit or flop,” he decoded.

When asked if the actor would pick cinema over big-budget movies, he replied, “It is a historic fact that money has always chased good ideas and passion. I could have a trillion dollars but if I don’t have the ability to think of one decent idea, it’s almost a certainty that my trillion dollars will get reduced into pocket change.”

“From the film industry perspective, if a person has a remarkable script, producers will run behind that person with endless money to get that script. We should give more credence to a capable brain and a person who can come up with good ideas,” Siddiqui concluded.

On the work front, the seasoned actor was last seen in the ‘Heropanti’ sequel earlier this year. He has an interesting lineup of films in the kitty including ‘Haddi’, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Bole Chudiyan’ among others.

