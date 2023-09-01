‘God blessed me thrice with sons but…’: Nayyer Ejaz opens up on loss

Veteran actor Nayyer Ejaz is a true example of a one-woman man as he refuses to remarry despite losing children thrice in the early days after birth.

In a recent podcast outing with YouTuber Hafiz Ahmed, senior artist Nayyer Ejaz revealed that he has no children of his own and treats his niece as his own daughter. “God blessed me with kids thrice, all sons. But they didn’t survive,” he revealed when asked about his children.

“One lived for 12 days, the other for two days, and one was stillborn,” the veteran shared, adding that he has been married for 20 years.

When further asked if that was the only marriage, the ‘Baaji’ actor replied, “Mein qaayal aik he ka hun, sir, tou shaadi aik he (I am fond of only one, so only one marriage),” before he quipped, “Ishq… hota rehta hai (Love… keeps happening).”

“I am not that person. Marriage, only once! The thing is, you can get married 10 times but if you don’t change, your situation won’t either. So, it’s always best to stick with one woman and improve yourself. I keep telling my wife as well that no matter how beautiful I found a woman, I’ll tell it on their face. And she also knows by now that I am not the kind of man who will ever bring another woman into our home,” Ejaz concluded with an explanation.

