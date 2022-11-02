British MP Naz Shah named among 500 most influential Muslims

British MP Naz Shah has become the newest entry to an international list of 500 most influential Muslims around the world.

The 500 Most Influential Muslims is an annual publication first published in 2009, which ranks the most influential Muslims in the world.

Naz Shah MP becomes the newest UK entry in the field of politics for the 2023 edition, joining only the London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, the first-ever Muslim woman to attend cabinet.

Speaking on being included in the Muslim500, Naz Shah MP for Bradford West said,

“It is a huge honour to be recognised in this list alongside so many influential Muslims around the globe.

“As a daughter of Bradford and as someone that champions Bradford, locally, nationally and internationally, to raise the profile of the city, I hope all my constituents in Bradford West can share in this success.”

“For me, it’s always about putting Bradford on the map, to ensure we can pave the way for a greater future for the city and our future generations.”

“Growing up with the struggles that I and my family have faced to today being recognised internationally is a testimony to opportunities people can achieve in Britain.”

“Finally, I am a loud, proud Muslim and hope I can continue to play my role in promoting the very best of British Muslims.

