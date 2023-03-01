Azam Nazeer Tarar decides not to take salary, other allowances

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday decided not to take salary or other allowances as part of the austerity measures announced by the federal government, ARY News reported.

Azam Nazeer Tarar penned down a letter to the Cabinet secretary stating that he would not take salary, allowances and other perks and privileges from the ministry.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month, PM Shehbaz Sharif announced austerity measures to combat the increasing inflation.

As per details, the PM said that austerity is the top priority of the federal government and it’s the need of this hour.

He said that life has become tough for the poor and we have to learn lessons from the past and move forward. The elites have to play an important role as the entire nation is looking at us.

PM Shehbaz Sharif urged ministers, SAPMs and advisors, everyone needs to sacrifice and make efforts and support austerity.

The government will sacrifice first then we will ask others to become part of the austerity drive. We will fight against all the challenges together, PM Shehbaz Sharif added.

The austerity will not control inflation but it will minimize public anger as they struggle to make ends meet.

