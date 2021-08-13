Nazia Hassan was poisoned, murdered by husband: Zoheb Hassan

Singer Zoheb Hassan alleged on Thursday that his sister, pop star Nazia Hassan, believed she was poisoned by her husband Ishtiaq Baig, reported ARY News.

Talking to local news channels, Zoheb claimed that nine pages worth of testimony provided by an ailing Nazia during her last days, and attested by the British High Court, clearly reads that Nazia wanted a separation from her husband on grounds of ill-treatment.

According to Zoheb, Nazia’s burial was delayed for five months due to an ongoing murder investigation because of Nazia’s claims that her husband had been slipping arsenic in her food and tea.

Zoheb also claimed that Nazia, who is believed to have died of cancer, had said that her cancer had been in remission.

“We had not seen the court document earlier. I found it now because I was going through papers after my father passed away 10 months ago,” a local news outlet quoted Zoheb.

Nazia Hassan passed away in August 2000 at the age of 35, presumably from lung cancer.

Ishtiaq Baig says he will file a defamation case against Zoheb

Ishtiaq Baig, the husband of Nazia Hassan, has responded to Zoheb Hassan’s claims, saying that they are false and that he “loved Nazia very much and did not even remarry after her death.”

He said that her family did not have cordial relations with him because Nazia gave up her singing career after marrying him. “Zoheb’s singing career also ended because of which he developed a sort of hatred…” said Ishtiaq, further slamming Zoheb for using the situation to gather money to pay off his debts.

Ishtiaq also said that according to a UK Government certificate, Nazia was his wife till the end.

“I am in touch with my lawyer and we will be filing an Rs.1billion defamation case against Zoheb Hassan.”

