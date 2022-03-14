Nazim Jokhio case: IO asked to submit challan in ATC within two days

KARACHI: In a major development, Malir court on Monday has directed the investigation officer(IO) of the Nazim Jokhio murder case to submit challan in the anti-terrorism court (ATC) within two days, ARY News reported.

Nazim Jokhio’s body was recovered from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker Jam Awais’s farmhouse in December, last year. His family alleged that Awais, MNA Jam Abdul Karim, and their henchmen tortured him to death for filming and stopping their guests from illegal hunting of houbara bustards.

The Judicial Magistrate Malir Court warned legal action against the IO of the case if he fails to submit the challan within two days.

A copy of the court’s order has also been sent to the ATC judge.

Read more: PPP MPA gets B-class in jail, shifted to NICVD

Earlier in the month of February, a Malir court had ordered the transfer of Nazim Jokhio’s murder case to an anti-terrorism court (ATC) for trial.

Judicial Magistrate Altaf Hussain announced the reserved verdict on a final charge sheet against two PPP lawmakers and 12 other suspects in the case.

The magistrate accepted an application moved by the complainant under Section 190 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC) requesting the court to add the charge of terrorism in the FIR.

Comments