Nazim Jokhio murder case: Prosecution to submit challan by Jan 22

KARACHI: Judicial Magistrate Malir’s court on the prosecution’s plea allowed it to submit final charge sheet of Nazim Jokhio murder case by January 22, ARY News reported on Monday.

Prosecution earlier pleaded to the court for more time to submit the final challan of the case.

“The charge sheed has been under the scrutiny of the prosecution department. It will be submitted to the court after scrutiny,” prosecutor said.

The counsel of the plaintiff said that a plea has been filed for applying the anti-terrorism law clauses in case and will present arguments over it after submission of the charge-sheet.

“The prosecution has been confused after rejection of the bail petitions of accused. The session court in its order has declared it a terrorism case,” he further said.

“After the session court’s order, the prosecution reviewing the case. It seems this revisiting the case is the cause of delay in the final charge sheet,” the counsel said.

Nazim Jokhio’s body was recovered from the PPP lawmaker Jam Awais’s farmhouse last month. His family alleged that Awais, MNA Jam Abdul Karim, and their henchmen tortured him to death for filming and stopping their guests from illegal hunting of houbara bustards.

Earlier, the police submitted the interim charge-sheet, naming the six detained suspects and 12 absconding suspects, including MNA Jam Abdul Karim.

It is noteworthy that the federal cabinet has approved forming a joint investigation team (JIT) to conduct a transparent probe of the high profile murder case.

