Nazim Jokhio case: Sindh police refuse to arrest PPP MNA Jam Karim

KARACHI: The Sindh police on Saturday refused to arrest Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim, a prime suspect in Nazim Jokhio murder case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the police authorities maintained that arresting MNA Jam Karim will come in contempt of court as the accused had secured 10-day protective bail from Sindh High Court (SHC).

“Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cannot arrest accused on account of suspicion,” the police said and clarified that Jam Karim’s name has not been added into Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) or Exit Control List (ECL).

The statement from police came after Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday announced to arrest Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim -booked in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio- who is planning to return to Pakistan to cast his vote during no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a presser, the interior minister lamented that an absconding PPP MNA is being brought to cast his vote during the no-trust motion and said that as soon as Jam Abdul Karim will return to Pakistan, he will be arrested.

Read More: GOVERNOR SINDH ASKS FIA TO ADD MNA JAM ABDUL KARIM’S NAME TO PNIL

“Jam Abdul Karim’s name will also be added to ECL,” he said and added, “Consultation will also be made to arrest him via Interpol.” After his arrest, Sheikh Rasheed said that Jam Abdul Karim will be handed over to IG Sindh.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh High Court on Friday granted protective bail to PPP MNA in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio.

Local journalist Nazim Jokhio was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of the accused PPP MPA for trying to prevent his foreign guests from illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard.

