Nazim Jokhio: Court defers indictment of PPP MPA Jam Awais

KARACHI: An additional district and sessions court on Friday deferred the indictment of accused Jam Awais in Nazim Jokhio murder case, ARY News reported.

PPP MPA Jam Awais, who, along with his servants, is facing charges of murdering Nazim Jokhio, was not produced before a sessions court for a fifth consecutive hearing by jail authorities.

Additional District and Sessions Judge-I (Malir) Faraz Ahmed Chandio resumed the hearing of the case.

At the outset of today’s hearing, Awais’s lawyer told the court that his client was admitted to hospital and undergoing treatment.

NAZIM JOKHIO CASE: ACCUSED JAM AWAIS STAYING AT HOSPITAL INSTEAD OF JAIL

After hearing arguments, the court deferred indictment and adjourned the hearing till November 12.

The murder

In October last year, the family of Nazim Jokhio said that PPP MPA Jam Awais Gohram Jokhio and his men had allegedly tortured Nazim Jokhio to death as he tried to stop his foreign guests from hunting houbara bustards in the Memon Goth area of Karachi.

Police registered a murder case against Awais, his brother MNA Jam Kareem and others.

