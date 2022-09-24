Nazim Jokhio family tells court of compromise with accused

KARACHI: The heirs of deceased Nazim Jokhio on Saturday filed an affidavit of out-of-the-court compromise with accused in the high-profile murder case, ARY News reported.

In October last year, the family of Nazim Jokhio said that PPP MPA Jam Awais Gohram Jokhio and his men had allegedly tortured Nazim Jokhio to death as he tried to stop his foreign guests from hunting houbara bustards in the Memon Goth area of Karachi.

Police registered a murder case against PPP MPA Awais, his brother MNA Jam Kareem and others.

The court had took up the matter today to frame the charges against the suspects.

“We have reached to a settlement with accused,” family members of the murder victim said in an affidavit submitted in the court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge Malir.

“We have reached to a compromise with the accused and have no objection to dismiss the case,” hears of the slain youth told the court.

The affidavit has been signed by the mother of Nazim Jokhio, his widow and children.

The court sought a report from NADRA with regard to the family till the next hearing of the case, which has been adjourned for further hearing till October 15.

MPA Jam Awais along with his servants or guards — Haider Ali, Meer Ali, Muhammad Mairaj, Mohammad Saleem Salar, Mohammad Doda Khan, Ahmed Khan Shoro and Mohammad Soomar — has been booked and detained for murdering 26-year-old Nazim Jokhio at the MPA’s farmhouse in Malir.

