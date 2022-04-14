Nazim Jokhio murder: ATC to decide on fate of police challan

KARACHI: The murder case of Nazim Jokhio which involves PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim and Jam Awais among the key suspects has been transferred to the anti-terrorism court (ATC) for trial process, ARY NEWS reported.

The administrative judge of the ATC who was previously hearing the proceedings said that it was no upto the trial court to accept or reject a challan submitted by investigation officer of police in the murder case.

Yesterday, in a major development in the Nazim Jokhio murder case, the names of PPP MNA Jam Kareem Jokhio, his brother MPA Jam Awais Jokhio and six others were eliminated from the case.

The investigation officer of the case, Siraj Lashari, submitted the challan to the anti-terrorism court. In the challan, Haider, Mairaj and Niaz have been nominated as accused in the case.

The judicial magistrate Malir had ordered to include anti-terrorism clauses in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

Earlier, in October 2021, the family of Nazim Jokhio claimed that PPP MPA Jam Awais Gohram Jokhio and his men had allegedly tortured Nazim to death as he tried to stop his foreign guests from hunting houbara bustards in the Memon Goth area of Karachi.

Police registered a murder case against PPP MPA Awais, his brother MNA Jam Kareem and others. They detained Awais but Jam Kareem left the country and flew to Dubai.

Police nominated detained MPA and four others as accused in their charge sheet and showed MNA Jam Kareem as an absconding suspect in the case.

