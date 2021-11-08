Nazim Jokhio murder: Court extends physical remand of Jam Awais

KARACHI: A local court extended three days’ physical remand of People’s Party’s detained member Sindh Assembly Jam Awais Gohram in Nazim Jokhio murder case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The police produced Jam Awais in Malir court and investigation officer informed that two accused of the case have been at large. Police has required to investigate the absconding accused, the IO said.

Court while extending physical remand of the accused including the MPA ordered the police to submit its progress report in the next hearing of the case.

The relatives of the deceased journalist have nominated Jam Awais Gohram MPA in the high profile murder case.

The lawyers present in Malir District Court staged a protest against the MPA when he produced in the court. They chanted slogans against the accused member of the provincial legislature.

Nazim Jokhio, a local journalist, was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of accused PPP MPA for trying to prevent his foreign guests from illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard.

An autopsy found severe torture marks and bruises all over the body of the deceased.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!