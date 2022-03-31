Nazim Jokhio murder: MNA Jam Abdul Karim seeks extension in bail

KARACHI: A key suspect in Nazim Jokhio murder case, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim, on Thursday approached court for extension in his bail saying that he wanted to face allegations against him, ARY NEWS reported.

The absconding suspect who returned to Karachi today moved court for extension in his bail plea saying that so far the police have failed to submit a challan in the case.

“The jurisdiction of the case could only be determined after submission of the challan,” he said while seeking extension in his bail.

PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim, a prime suspect in Nazim Jokhio murder case, has returned to Pakistan in the early hours of Thursday ahead of voting on no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PPP lawmaker arrived in Karachi from Dubai at 5:00 am after the widow of Nazim Jokhio, a local journalist who was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse, pardoned all the suspects in the murder case.

“My relatives left me alone, no one can understand my situation, I’m withdrawing from the case for the sake of my children,” Shireen Jokhio said in her statement.

Jam Abdul Karim landed in Pakistan after the court granted 10-day protective bail to PPP lawmaker till April 3.

Abdul Karim’s name on PNIL

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) put the name of PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim on its Provincial National Identification List (PNIL), meaning he won’t be able to leave the country after his arrival from abroad.

Sources told ARY News that the FIA will take the lawmaker into custody upon his arrival in Pakistan. Karim, who was nominated in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio in Karachi, had fled to Dubai.

Local journalist Nazim Jokhio was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of the accused PPP MPA for trying to prevent his foreign guests from illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard.

An autopsy found severe torture marks and bruises all over the body of the deceased.

