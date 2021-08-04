Lahore court approves Nazir Chohan’s bail after Shahzad Akbar’s pardon

LAHORE: A session court in Lahore on Wednesday approved bail of Nazir Chohan, a Punjab MPA associated with the Jahangir Tareen group, after Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Shahzad Akbar pardoned him after the former’s apology, ARY NEWS reported.

The court after a representative of Shahzad Akbar confirmed the contents of the affidavit approved the bail plea from Nazir Chohan and directed him to pay surety bonds of Rs100,000 to secure his release.

SAPM on Accountability Shahzad Akhbar Tuesday forgave Nazir Chohan, a Punjab MPA belonging to Jahangir Tareen group, after he offered an apology over his remarks.

Shahzad Akbar in an affidavit submitted before the court said that he has no issues over the release of Nazir Chohan on bail. “He has admitted his mistake and apologized over his baseless remarks,” he said.

The affidavit was later submitted before the court for securing the pre-arrest bail of Nazir Chohan, however, the court asked Shahzad Akbar to either appear in person or nominate anyone on his behalf to confirm the contents of the affidavit.

The court adjourned its hearing for Wednesday (tomorrow).

It is to be noted that Nazir Chohan, was arrested by police in a first information report (FIR) registered on the complaint from Adviser to the prime minister on accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar at Lahore’s Race Course police.

Later, a session court in Lahore had granted bail to Chohan.

The police after his bail in the first case arrested him in a second case filed by Shahzad Akber blaming the Punjab lawmaker for allegedly targeting his religious belief and doing a speech on social media to create hate against him.