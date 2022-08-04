Nazir Chohan, others granted bail in terrorism case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nazir Ahmad Chohan and eight others in a case pertaining to terrorism and attacking policemen, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, Judge Abhar Gul Khan of the Anti-Terrorism Court announced the reserved verdict in a case related to attack on policemen in Lahore.

The ATC approved the bail of former Punjab lawmaker Nazir Ahmad Chohan and eight others, subject to submission of a surety bond of Rs100,000 each.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chohan was arrested in relation to an armed clash between the PTI and PML-N workers during the by-election for PP-167.

Earlier in June, the son of a PTI candidate in PP-167 Khalid Gujjar was injured after PML-N candidate Chohan attacked a party office in Lahore during election campaign.

PTI candidate Khalid Gujjar had claimed that their office in PP167 was attacked by Nazir Chohan who tore apart their banners as his guards opened fire.

