Nazish Jahangir gives her two cents on performance of federal government

Showbiz starlet Nazish Jahangir weighed upon the performance of the federal government in her latest outing.

The ‘Berukhi’ star was the latest guest on the PSL special show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’ with prominent host Waseem Badami. She played fun games and answered some masoomana questions put forward by him.

During the show, Jahangir locked horns with the comedian mimicking PM Shehbaz Sharif and criticized the performance of the current federal government of Pakistan. When asked about her prediction regarding the tenure of the current premier, the celebrity said that given the premiership of the last few months, this doesn’t seem like a possibility.

“It is nothing personal. [I believe] had the performance of five months been good, the tenure could have been extended. But given the last five months, forget about five more years,” Jahangir stated.

Moreover, she also criticized the political party for reiterating the work done on motorways to prove the performance.

Nazish Jahangir is one of the most promising new stars of showbiz. She made her TV debut in 2017 with ‘Bharosa’ and soon got recognition for her stellar performance. The actor was last seen as Maira in ‘Berukhi’, headlined by A-list actors Hiba Bukhari and Junaid Khan.

Meanwhile, the celebrity is also a favourite among designers for modelling shoots, thanks to her on-fleek style and stunning Instagram feed, followed by over 800k users of the social platform.

